Sanjay Kapoor shares hilarious edit of niece Sonam Kapoor's photo, fans call her 'Sonam ka bhai Sonu'

Sanjay Kapoor shared a funny edit of niece Sonam Kapoor’s picture, using a face-swap filter. He joked that she was twinning with her cousin Jahaan Kapoor.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sanjay Kapoor shared a funny edit of niece Sonam Kapoor’s picture.

Sanjay Kapoor shared a funny edit of a picture of his niece Sonam Kapoor, using a face-swap filter to make her look like his son Jahaan Kapoor. The collage featured a glamorous picture of her on the left, while on the right was a picture of her with a boy cut hairstyle and hint of a moustache.

“Sonam and jahaan, Twinning. @sonamkapoor @jahaankapoor26,” Sanjay captioned the photo, which has more than 20,000 likes. His wife and Sonam’s aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped a laughing emoji on the post.

Fans were also in splits. “Wait NO that can’t be Jahaan!!!,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “Sonam ka bhai Sonu (Sonam’s brother Sonu).” Another wrote, “Ohhh ho #twinninggoals.” Each of the comments was accompanied by laughing emojis.

 



Also read: Rani Mukerji recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan on Chalte Chalte, says he went out of his way to take care of crew

Sonam, who spent most of the lockdown in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws after returning from London in March, travelled to Mumbai to be with her friends and family for her birthday earlier this month. She celebrated her special day with a room full of balloons and multiple cakes, and shared pictures of the same on Instagram.

Sonam called husband Anand Ahuja her birthday ‘blessing’ and thanked him for making her day extra-special. Sharing a picture with him on Instagram, she wrote, “The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you.”

Meanwhile, Sonam has been sharing throwback pictures, from old photoshoots to her childhood photos, to keep her Insta-fam entertained. She recently shared a picture of herself as a little girl, cuddled up in bed with a book and wrote, “nothing has changed since then. once a bookworm, always a bookworm.”

