Sanjay Kapoor: Whether it’s a person just starting out, or even the biggest star of the industry, everyone is doing a web show

Actor Sanjay Kapoor is enjoying the current phase in his career, as plenty of good work is available now with OTT platforms taking centre stage. After garnering praise for Lust Stories, he already has a slew of web projects in hand. He says things are more professional today as compared to the time when he had started off in showbiz.

“What a 25-minute short film (Lust Stories) did for me, a two-and-a-half hour blockbuster didn’t! Things have become more professional, and the only way to survive is if you have a bound script. Earlier, if the shooting was supposed to start at nine in the morning, it would start at 12.30pm. Now, be it a digital film or anything, the material output is per day. In my days of Raja, Prem (both 1995), whatever we did in a day and a half, today, it’s done in a day, with better quality and professionalism. That’s the best change,” says the actor.

What’s also new is the preparation every actor does before shooting. Kapoor, 54, says, “We do workshops now. For my next show, which is with a major streaming platform, we had fitting tests, and the cast met each other. It wasn’t like landing up on sets on the first day and saying, ‘Who is this person?’.”

He goes on to add that actors have become great. “Whether it’s me at this stage, or whether a person just starting out, or even the biggest star of the industry, everyone is doing a web show. And also, while you are doing a project, your concentration is on that. Web shows take away 70-80 days,” concludes Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more