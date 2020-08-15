Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Kapoor: Whether it’s a person just starting out, or even the biggest star of the industry, everyone is doing a web show

Sanjay Kapoor: Whether it’s a person just starting out, or even the biggest star of the industry, everyone is doing a web show

Actor Sanjay Kapoor feels that the industry has become more ‘professional’, what took time in the earlier days is executed better and in less time today.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 20:49 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Sanjay Kapoor has been a part of web projects such as Lust Stories.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor is enjoying the current phase in his career, as plenty of good work is available now with OTT platforms taking centre stage. After garnering praise for Lust Stories, he already has a slew of web projects in hand. He says things are more professional today as compared to the time when he had started off in showbiz.

“What a 25-minute short film (Lust Stories) did for me, a two-and-a-half hour blockbuster didn’t! Things have become more professional, and the only way to survive is if you have a bound script. Earlier, if the shooting was supposed to start at nine in the morning, it would start at 12.30pm. Now, be it a digital film or anything, the material output is per day. In my days of Raja, Prem (both 1995), whatever we did in a day and a half, today, it’s done in a day, with better quality and professionalism. That’s the best change,” says the actor.

 

What’s also new is the preparation every actor does before shooting. Kapoor, 54, says, “We do workshops now. For my next show, which is with a major streaming platform, we had fitting tests, and the cast met each other. It wasn’t like landing up on sets on the first day and saying, ‘Who is this person?’.”



He goes on to add that actors have become great. “Whether it’s me at this stage, or whether a person just starting out, or even the biggest star of the industry, everyone is doing a web show. And also, while you are doing a project, your concentration is on that. Web shows take away 70-80 days,” concludes Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Thank you for the magic, Dhoni: Political leaders react to retirement of ‘India’s finest wicketkeeper’
Aug 15, 2020 21:33 IST
5 bold decisions of Dhoni that shocked everyone but won India matches
Aug 15, 2020 21:28 IST
CRPF officer who won 7th gallantry award dedicates it to his buddy who died fighting terrorists
Aug 15, 2020 21:25 IST
Postal service warns states of delays to mail-in ballots for US election 2020
Aug 15, 2020 21:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.