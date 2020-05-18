Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Mishra: We should have 21 days lockdown every year to detoxify

Sanjay Mishra: We should have 21 days lockdown every year to detoxify

The actor says now that he is home, he is spending time with his kids and finally understanding their nature and also the tantrums that they throw

Updated: May 18, 2020 19:01 IST

By Sangeeta Yadav, Hindustan Times

Actor Sanjay Mishra shares his lockdown experience

Actor Sanjay Mishra has never really stayed at home for more than a week at a stretch, and now that he’s confined to his Mumbai house for almost two months amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he is rather enjoying this time.

“My kids are growing up, but due to work commitments, I wasn’t able to spend time with them. Now that I’m home, I’m understanding their nature and also the tantrums that they throw,” shares Mishra, who feels that this much-needed break is helping him bond with his daughters Pal, 9, and Lamha, 6. And like many others, the lockdown has drastically affected the actor’s routine, too. 

“When I used to be away, I’d call up home and remind my family members to water my plants. Now, I’m doing a lot of gardening these days; it gives me so much satisfaction,” shares Mishra, adding, “We’ve destroyed nature’s lungs with toxic chemicals in air and water, which we also have been consuming. I strongly feel we should have a 21-day lockdown every year to detoxify and be with our families.”

More than work, Mishra, 56 — whose three films have been put on hold, given the crisis — is worried and concerned about people flouting lockdown norms, increasing risks not only for themselves but for others, too.



“I stay in Lokhandwala and I see people stepping out for a walk, thinking nothing will happen because of one person. But if everybody starts thinking like that, the result would be disastrous. And then we blame the Government, misbehave with the doctors, police officers and security guards. Is this the way responsible citizens behave? By doing all this, we are only harming our future,” he rues.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shararat cast to have a virtual reunion, reveals Karanvir Bohra
May 18, 2020 20:14 IST
Ludhiana hospital starts telemedicine programme with America’s Cleveland Clinic
May 18, 2020 20:13 IST
Labour couple heading to Usmanabad killed in road accident in Indapur
May 18, 2020 20:09 IST
Premier League clubs agree to return to small-group training from Tuesday
May 18, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.