Sanya Malhotra had to undergo surgery to reconstruct her little finger after freak accident amid lockdown: report

Actor Sanya Malhotra had to undergo an emergency surgery to reconstruct her little finger after she injured herself in a freak accident at home on May 14. Now, in a report in Mumbai Mirror, more details have been shared.

Sanya was alone at home during lockdown when a chutney-making endeavour went wrong. According to a source, she was reportedly making chutney in a blender. No sooner did she switch it on, the lip flew off. As she struggled to put lid back, her hand accidentally entered the whirring jar and blood gushed out.

“Sanya was all alone at home and had started feeling drowsy due to loss of blood. She called a friend over to keep her from fainting while another rushed her to a suburban hospital, where after testing negative for Covid-19, she was admitted.” The actor had suffered two fractures, one dislocation and two-three major cuts on her fingers and had to undergo a surgery immediately, the report added.

Sanya has asked her old roommate Harshita Kalra to move in with her to help her manage in the time she would be recuperating. The report added that she plans to fly back to Delhi to be with her parents and recover.

Also read: Marvel superfan arranges every MCU scene in chronological order, loses his mind, goes viral: ‘Took a global pandemic’

A week back on May 23, Sanya had shared a picture of herself with her bandaged finger. She had written: “Kuch behat crazy 9 dino ke baad im back with a new reconstructed little finger lambi kahani choti ungli, stay safe stay home.” A number of her industry friends had expressed concern; her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh had written: “Get well soon.” Aparshakti Khurrana had simply dropped red heart emojis while Yami Gautam had said: “Sending you love & wishes, Sanya.”

Through the lockdown, Sanya has been pretty active on social media, sharing posts of hope and a better future and her dance videos.

Follow @htshowbiz for more