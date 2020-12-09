Sections
Sanya Malhotra on her two OTT releases: It is gratifying to entertain people in such circumstances

While she admits that digitally released films are not exactly the usual way to connect with the masses, Sanya Malhotra asserts that this is the best option available right now. 

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 15:33 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Sanya Malhotra had two films which released on web this year, Ludo and Shakuntala Devi.

As theatres took a back seat in the pandemic, it was the OTT platforms that came to the forefront to entertain the audiences. For Sanya Malhotra, too, the possibility of showcasing her work to her audiences was only made a reality because of the digital platforms.

The actor, who had two releases- Shakuntala Devi and Ludo, says, “I think as an actor, I am very happy that during the pandemic I got to entertain the audience, and I am just really happy. Whether it was Shakuntala Devi or Ludo, I was grateful that during this time also people could see my movies and may be could distract themselves with whatever is going on in the world right now. As an artiste it is gratifying to entertain people in such circumstances.”

While she admits that digitally released films are not exactly the usual way to connect with the masses, Malhotra asserts that this is the best option available right now. 

“Obviously theatrical releases have their own magic but I really like OTT, too. I really like the idea of sitting in the comforts of my home and watching a film with my family. It has its own charm. I am also hoping that with theatres opening, we get back to normal soon. But this is something major that we all need to fight before everything opens up,” she points out.

The 28-year-old, who was in Delhi with her family the first four months of the pandemic, is getting back in the work mode. While the fate of many films remains uncertain as to where it ends up releasing, Malhotra is sure of one thing that the big screen will never die out.

“That charm will stay forever, because going to a theatre is also an experience. Planning and getting ready and visiting with friends and family. It is an event. OTT is necessary for right now in these times but bade parde ka charm khatam nai hoga,” she concludes.

