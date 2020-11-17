Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Sanya Malhotra was ‘nervous’ about filming lovemaking scenes with Aditya Roy Kapur in Ludo, but ‘my god, he’s good looking’

Sanya Malhotra was ‘nervous’ about filming lovemaking scenes with Aditya Roy Kapur in Ludo, but ‘my god, he’s good looking’

Actor Sanya Malhotra was asked about filming lovemaking scenes with Aditya Roy Kapur in director Anurag Basu’s Ludo. In the film, the actors play lovers whose sex tape is leaked on the internet.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra in a still from Ludo.

Actor Sanya Malhotra, who recently appeared as a part of the ensemble cast of Anurag Basu’s Ludo, has said that her female friends were especially happy for her, when they got to know that she would be working with Aditya Roy Kapur. Sanya also spoke about the awkwardness of filming lovemaking scenes with him.

In an interview, she said that not only is Aditya a great actor, but he’s also very good looking, which was a terrific combination for her.

She told SpotboyE, “I didn’t know him, but when I found out that Adi would be doing it, I was really happy. He’s a very good actor, and my god, he’s so good looking.” She continued, “Who wouldn’t be happy to work with such a good actor and such a handsome person? I was really happy, but my friends were happier.”

In the film, Sanya and Aditya play former lovers whose sex tape is leaked online. They go on a mission to have it removed days before her marriage to another man. Asked about filming the sex scenes, Sanya said, “If the script requires these scenes, I don’t mind it. But I wouldn’t say that it’s a cool situation. There’s definitely some hesitation and nervousness, because we’re surrounded on set by so many people. The lights, the cameras, that makes me more nervous.”

Also read: Ludo movie review: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi roll the dice in an absurd, whimsical world

Ludo, which released on Netflix on November 12, has received mixed reviews. The film features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others. “Ludo, despite its missteps, keeps it breezy, with its cast helping it to stay the course,” the Hindustan Times review noted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today
Nov 17, 2020 16:04 IST
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Nov 17, 2020 16:08 IST
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Nov 17, 2020 12:56 IST

latest news

New education policy aims at making India a global knowledge superpower: Venkaiah Naidu
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST
See the biggest glacier in France before it all but disappears
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST
With limited Covid-19 vaccine supplies, who will be the first to get it?
Nov 17, 2020 16:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.