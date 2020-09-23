Sapna Bhavnani shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s pic from MS Dhoni biopic days: ‘Little did he know his life would become the untold story’

Celeb hairstylist and filmmaker Sapna Bhavnani has shared an image with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as they posed together at the Chennai airport, back in 2016. Sapna and Sushant worked together on one of his most successful films, MS Dhoni The Untold Story.

Sapna had tagged MS Dhoni The Untold Story and Chennai airport on her post and written, “The madness starts today. Chennai we are coming for you. With my homie’s homie #Dhoni 2 So happy for you MS Dhoni #letthegamesbegin #dhonibiopic.” Sapna shared the four year old post and tweeted, “Sept 23, 2016 #SushantSingRajput #MSDhoni little did he know that his life would become the untold story.” The post was shared just days ahead of the film’s release on September 30, 2016.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Upon his death, Sapna had shared a picture with Sushant and cricketer Dhoni and wrote, “It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To post about him today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP .”

Sushant’s death is currently being probed by Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate. The NCB has already arrested several people, including actor and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty her brother Showik, his house staff, and a few drug peddlers.

MS Dhoni The Untold Story, a biopic on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was directed by Neeraj Pandey. It marked the Bollywood debut of Kiara Advani and Disha Patani. The film also had Amaal Mallik as the solo music composer for the first time.

