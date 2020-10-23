Sapna Pabbi, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive co-star, responds to reports that she’s gone missing after being summoned by NCB

Actor Sapna Pabbi, who worked with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive, has responded to reports that she is absconding after being summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the Bollywood drugs probe. Sapna, in an Instagram post, wrote that she is in London.

In her post, she wrote, “I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts.”

Sapna’s name reportedly came up during the questioning of Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of former South African model and Arjun Rampal’s partner, Gabriella Demetriades. Mid Day quoted a source as saying that digital evidence had been recovered, tying her to the Bollywood drugs nexus.

The report quoted an NCB officer as saying, “The notice was pasted outside her residence on Tuesday asking her to appear before the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drug syndicate but she didn’t respond and now has disappeared. Her role in this case is very crucial and thorough investigation is required. If she doesn’t respond then strong summons will be issued soon.”

The probe into Bollywood’s alleged drugs connections began in the aftermath of Sushant’s death, when evidence tying his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to the purchase of banned drugs was found. Rhea was released after nearly a month in jail, when she was granted bail in September. In response to the negative media coverage, 38 film production houses and organisations moved the Delhi High Court against two news channels, citing irresponsible reporting.

