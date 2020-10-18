Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Saqib Saleem was asked if he wore Huma Qureshi’s hand-me-downs in childhood, here’s his embarrassing reply

Saqib Saleem was asked if he wore Huma Qureshi’s hand-me-downs in childhood, here’s his embarrassing reply

Kapil Sharma asked Saqib Saleem on The Kapil Sharma Show if he wore sister Huma Qureshi’s hand-me-down clothes as a child. His reply left everyone in splits. Kapil and Archana Puran Singh also shared similar experiences.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 15:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi during their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Actors and siblings Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi will now be seen having a blast on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. True to the concept of the show, host Kapil Sharma did not miss the opportunity of making them reveal some embarrassing childhood memories. And Saqib had really some funny memories to share with his fans.

Kapil shared a promo of the upcoming episode on Instagram. He asked Saqib if he, too, was made to wear Huma’s hand-me-down dresses, like it is common in Indian households. Saqib immediately covered his face with his hands before sharing one such experience. He replied, “They used to take me to a photo studio in an auto and once, I was dressed in a ghagra-choli. These sisters have even clicked my photo.”

 

Kapil then went on to share his own as well as permanent guest Archana Puran Singh’s similar habits. He said Archana still wears her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi’s T-shirts and she confirms the same on the show. He goes on to add that even Parmeet wears Archana’s gowns at home, leaving everyone in splits.



Taking the opportunity to ask Kapil about the same, Huma asked him if too has worn wife Ginni Chatrath’s clothes. He replied, “I won’t lie, I have tried wearing her maxi.”

Also read: Madhuri Dixit ‘savoured’ being a housewife in the US, used to cook at dawn for husband Dr Shriram Nene

Saqib was recently seen in a lead role in Aproova Lakhia’s web show, Crackdown. He will now be seen in the film, Comedy Couple, opposite Shweta Basu Prasad. He has also completed the shooting of Kabir Khan’s sports drama, 83, in which he will portray the role of cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

Huma, too, has quite a few interesting projects in her kitty. She has just completed the shoot of Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom in Scotland. She will also be seen in Zack Snyder’s American zombie film, Army of the Dead.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 18, 2020 16:18 IST
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Oct 18, 2020 15:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Gill settle down KKR after Tripathi falls
Oct 18, 2020 16:15 IST
BrahMos missile test-fired from destroyer INS Chennai in Arabian Sea
Oct 18, 2020 15:46 IST

latest news

21 leprosy patients undergo Covid-19 treatment at reserved facility at jumbo centre in Pune
Oct 18, 2020 16:13 IST
Russia receives renewed approval for Covid-19 vaccine trials in India: RDIF
Oct 18, 2020 16:09 IST
BSF conducts second round of constable recruitment in J-K, Ladakh
Oct 18, 2020 16:07 IST
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 18, 2020 15:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.