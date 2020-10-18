Saqib Saleem was asked if he wore Huma Qureshi’s hand-me-downs in childhood, here’s his embarrassing reply

Actors and siblings Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi will now be seen having a blast on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. True to the concept of the show, host Kapil Sharma did not miss the opportunity of making them reveal some embarrassing childhood memories. And Saqib had really some funny memories to share with his fans.

Kapil shared a promo of the upcoming episode on Instagram. He asked Saqib if he, too, was made to wear Huma’s hand-me-down dresses, like it is common in Indian households. Saqib immediately covered his face with his hands before sharing one such experience. He replied, “They used to take me to a photo studio in an auto and once, I was dressed in a ghagra-choli. These sisters have even clicked my photo.”

Kapil then went on to share his own as well as permanent guest Archana Puran Singh’s similar habits. He said Archana still wears her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi’s T-shirts and she confirms the same on the show. He goes on to add that even Parmeet wears Archana’s gowns at home, leaving everyone in splits.

Taking the opportunity to ask Kapil about the same, Huma asked him if too has worn wife Ginni Chatrath’s clothes. He replied, “I won’t lie, I have tried wearing her maxi.”

Saqib was recently seen in a lead role in Aproova Lakhia’s web show, Crackdown. He will now be seen in the film, Comedy Couple, opposite Shweta Basu Prasad. He has also completed the shooting of Kabir Khan’s sports drama, 83, in which he will portray the role of cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

Huma, too, has quite a few interesting projects in her kitty. She has just completed the shoot of Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom in Scotland. She will also be seen in Zack Snyder’s American zombie film, Army of the Dead.

