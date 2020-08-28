Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh bring their brightest smiles to mehendi function of JP Dutta’s daughter. See pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan brought the brightest colours to the mehendi function of her friend Nidhi Dutta on Friday. Nidhi is the daughter of veteran filmmaker JP Dutta and will get engaged to Binoy Gandhi on Saturday.

Pictures from the function have surfaced on Sara’s Instagram fanpages. The actor was joined by her actor mother, Amrita Singh at the function. Photos show Sara in a hot pink suit while Amrita is seen a multi-coloured one. They both posed with the bride for pictures.

A few photos from the ceremony also show Sara getting her hands decorated with henna. She showed off a tiny design that she got made on her palm.

Also seen at the ceremony was television actor-couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. Dipika was seen in a blue suit while Shoaib turned up in a white kurta-pyjama.

Sara was also seen in the same outfit in her Ganesh Chaturthi post on Instagram. She had shared a picture of herself standing next to a Ganesha idol with her hands folded. “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” she captioned her post.

Sara returned to work on Wednesday after months of lockdown and self-isolation. She took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of a camera. The 25-year-old actor wrote alongside: “Finally back to the first love of my life.” However, it was not clear which project she was shooting for.

Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal in which she was paired opposite Kartik Aaryan. Her upcoming projects include Coolie No 1, a remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor film of the same name. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the movie. She also has Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

