Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim wish their ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with numerous throwback pics

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim wish their ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with numerous throwback pics

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan shared several throwback pictures with father Saif Ali Khan on his 50th birthday.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 17:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have shared their several childhood pictures with father Saif Ali Khan.

Actor Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim were not in the city to be a part of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebrations on Saturday but made sure they wished their father on social media. Saif turned 50 on Sunday.

Sara shared several throwback pictures with Saif from her growing up years. She captioned the pics, “Happy happy happy Birthday to my Abba.” The first picture shows Saif looking intently at a newborn Sara in his arms. The second picture shows a young Sara copying her father’s pose while wearing his sunglasses, while another picture shows them twinning in yellow raincoats as the Omkara actor holds a colourful umbrella for his daughter. There are also pictures of her posing with Saif during her pre-teens and from the days before her weight loss transformation.

In the later part, there are her latest pictures after she made her Bollywood debut.

 



Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a candid throwback picture with Saif on the occasion. “Happy Birthday Dad 50,” he wrote as caption. The picture shows Ibrahim sitting on Saif’s shoulders at a kids’ party. His half-brother Taimur has also been seen sitting on Saif’s shoulder in similar manner during his outings.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor celebrates Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday, her pregnancy announcement with intimate party. See pics, videos

Kareena Kapoor threw a small party at home to celebrate Saif’s birthday and the impending arrival of their second child. Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, her daughter Samiera, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Amrita Arora and husband Shakeel Ladak had joined in the celebrations at Saif’s residence on Saturday night.

Kareena posted a fun boomerang on Instagram that shows Saif and her having fun at the party. In another video, the couple is seen posing with the birthday cake. She is seen standing next to Saif as she lights up the candles over the cake. She captioned the post as, “Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life .” (along with a red heart emoji).

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kumble, Sehwag, Gambhir express grief as Chetan Chauhan passes away
Aug 16, 2020 18:32 IST
Bhagyashree: 30 years ago too, it was said ‘films are a very bad world’
Aug 16, 2020 18:31 IST
Increase number of labs, start forensic study in MBBS: NHRC webinar panellists suggest
Aug 16, 2020 18:26 IST
One education policy for all states not viable, says expert
Aug 16, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.