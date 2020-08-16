Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim wish their ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan on his birthday with numerous throwback pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim were not in the city to be a part of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebrations on Saturday but made sure they wished their father on social media. Saif turned 50 on Sunday.

Sara shared several throwback pictures with Saif from her growing up years. She captioned the pics, “Happy happy happy Birthday to my Abba.” The first picture shows Saif looking intently at a newborn Sara in his arms. The second picture shows a young Sara copying her father’s pose while wearing his sunglasses, while another picture shows them twinning in yellow raincoats as the Omkara actor holds a colourful umbrella for his daughter. There are also pictures of her posing with Saif during her pre-teens and from the days before her weight loss transformation.

In the later part, there are her latest pictures after she made her Bollywood debut.

Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a candid throwback picture with Saif on the occasion. “Happy Birthday Dad 50,” he wrote as caption. The picture shows Ibrahim sitting on Saif’s shoulders at a kids’ party. His half-brother Taimur has also been seen sitting on Saif’s shoulder in similar manner during his outings.

Kareena Kapoor threw a small party at home to celebrate Saif’s birthday and the impending arrival of their second child. Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, her daughter Samiera, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Amrita Arora and husband Shakeel Ladak had joined in the celebrations at Saif’s residence on Saturday night.

Kareena posted a fun boomerang on Instagram that shows Saif and her having fun at the party. In another video, the couple is seen posing with the birthday cake. She is seen standing next to Saif as she lights up the candles over the cake. She captioned the post as, “Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life .” (along with a red heart emoji).

