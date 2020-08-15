Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan celebrates Independence Day with then and now pictures from childhood and as a grownup. See here

Sara Ali Khan celebrates Independence Day with then and now pictures from childhood and as a grownup. See here

Sara Ali Khan has shared two pictures in celebration of Independence Day. Check out her then and now photos.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 17:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sara Ali Khan has shared her Independence Day looks then and now.

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared two pictures to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations. One is a throwback, childhood picture while the second one is a more recent recreation of the same.

Sharing her childhood picture, Sara wrote on Instagram. “Happy Independence Day #merabharatmahan #proudtobeindian #jaihind.” The photo shows a toddler Sara in a white salwar kameez and a white scarf, posing against a wall. A tricolour filter makes the picture perfect for an Independence Day special post.

 

She shared the second post, a Boomerang video, on her Instagram Stories. In it, a grown-up Sara is seen in a white suit, doing a ‘namaste’. The same tricolour filter is used on this video as well. Sara’s fans loved seeing her picture as a young girl. “So cute,” wrote a fan. “Awwww nice Sara,” wrote another.

Sara celebrated her 25th birthday this week. Her friends from the industry showered heart-warming wishes on the actor to make the day special. Bollywood actors including Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani among many shared their birthday wishes over social media.

Sara also received birthday wishes from stepmom Kareena Kapoor Khan, aunt Soha Ali Khan and Coolie co-actor Varun Dhawan.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande slams reports saying Sushant Singh Rajput paid her EMIs, his sister Shweta hails her as ‘an independent woman’

Sara will soon welcome a young sibling - the third one, soon. Her father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena announced on her birthday that they are expecting their second child together. The duo announced the pregnancy in an official statement, thanking well wishers for their support. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” they said in a joint statement.

Saif has a three-year-old son Taimur with Kareena; and daughter Sara and son Ibrahim from his first marriage to Amrita Singh.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Explained: How does RBI’s Positive Pay system for securing your high value cheques work
Aug 15, 2020 18:27 IST
Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie honoured with ‘Commendation Cards’ on 74th Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 18:26 IST
India’s tour of Australia could start with limited-overs instead of Tests: Report
Aug 15, 2020 18:26 IST
NCERT audiobooks available for primary to class 12 students, here’s how to access via Google Assistant
Aug 15, 2020 18:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.