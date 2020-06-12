Sara Ali Khan dances to Saat Samundar Paar in throwback video, performed it at a wedding reception. Watch video

Actor Sara Ali Khan is not only a good actor, looks like she is a good dancer too. A throwback video of hers has emerged online which shows the Kedarnath actor ace steps under the guidance of her teacher.

The clip had originally been shared by dance master from Bollywood, choreographer Rajendra Singh, known to all as Masterji. The video shows Sara and Masterji doing intricate dance movement on the hit Divya Bharti song from the ’90s Saat Samundar. Wearing a cream-coloured salwar-kameez, Sara channels her inner traditional chic as Masterji guides her.

Sharing it, he had written in February this year, “Dancing on Saath samundar paar with my dearest and adorable @saraalikhan95. May you achieve more and more success always.” The steps look the same as the ones made famous by late Divya Bharti.

The actor had performed the song at the wedding reception of Saudamini Mattu, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s relative, in 2018.

Sara, of course, appears to have learnt dance formally. On April 1, she shared a video of herself doing the graceful and intricate Odissi dance steps, wishing fans on the occasion of Utkal Diwas, the state formation day.

On work front, Sara will be seen next in David Dhawan’s remake of his own hit ’90s film, Coolie No 1. Sara has been cast opposite Varun Dhawan. While the film’s shoot is over, all other work came to a standstill as the first nationwide Coronavirus lockdown came into force.

Sara also has Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Tamil actor Dhanush. The film will be directed by Aanand L Rai. In fact, till mid March, even as Coronavirus pandemic was raging across the world, Sara had been in Varanasi, shooting for the film. Subsequently, the shoot had been called off and she had since been staying home with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

