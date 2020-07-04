Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan enjoys ‘Mummy’s day out’ with Amrita Singh, but makes sure to wear a mask. See pics

Sara Ali Khan enjoys ‘Mummy’s day out’ with Amrita Singh, but makes sure to wear a mask. See pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh enjoyed a ‘Mummy’s day out’ together. Here are pictures.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 18:18 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sara Ali Khan twins with mom Amrita Singh.

Actor Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh, spent a fun day together. Sara took to Instagram to share images from ‘Mommy’s day out’.

It is unclear if the two ventured outdoors, but if they did, they took precautions against the coronavirus by wearing masks. Not only were their masks similar to each other’s, they also coordinated their attire. “Twinning, winning,” Sara added as hashtags.

 

A day prior, Sara had shared pictures from inside her house, and revealed her ‘happy place’. She shared a picture of a colourful corner, where she likes to read and relax. Sara has been regularly posting on social media, during the lockdown and unlock phases. A frequent participant in her posts is her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Her father, actor Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, has also been spotted outdoors in recent days.



Also read: Sara Ali Khan takes fans inside her colourful home, shows her ‘happy place’. See pics

Sara, who was confined to her home during the lockdown, seems to have resumed work. Earlier this week, she was clicked outside filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s office. She will collaborate with him in the upcoming romantic drama Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently waiting for the release of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, which stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film was supposed to release in May but has been stalled as theatres all over India remain closed due to the pandemic.

