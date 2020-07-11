Sara Ali Khan goes for a cycle ride with mask on, Bengali actor Koel Mallick and her family test positive for Covid-19

Sara Ali Khan stepped out for a cycle ride while Bengali actor Koel Mullick’s family tested positive for Covid-19.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Koel Mallick, dad Ranjit Mallick, husband and mom test positive for Covid-19, go into self-quarantine

Bengali film actor Koel Mallick and her family have tested positive for Covid-19. She revealed in a post on Twitter that she, her parents, veteran actor Ranjit Mallick and his wife Deepa, and her husband, producer Nispal Singh, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Kangana Ranaut begins prep for Dhaakad, shares a peek into virtual script reading session

Kangana Ranaut is back to work. Her team took to Twitter to share pictures of her virtual script-reading session for her new film, Dhaakad. She was seen videoconferencing with director Razneesh Ghai, writer Ritesh Shah and producer Sohail Maklai.

After Thandie Newton’s disparaging remarks about Tom Cruise, his ex-wife Katie Holmes follows her on Instagram

Actor Katie Holmes has begun following actor Thandie Newton on Instagram, said a new report. She did so after Newton’s recent remarks about Holmes’ ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Newton had reportedly called Tom “a very dominant individual”.

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim step out for a bike ride around town in masks. See pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim enjoyed a bike ride around Mumbai on Friday evening. They shared pictures on Instagram too.

Salman Khan, Disha Patani to shoot remaining portions of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai in a ‘city studio’: report

Actors Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will be shot against a green screen inside a studio, says a new report. An approximate 10-12 days’ shoot remains. The team’s Azerbaijan shoot had to be cancelled owing to Coronavirus pandemic.

