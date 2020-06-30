Sections
Sara Ali Khan greets paparazzi with a wave and a namaste as she’s spotted outdoors, back at work. See pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted back at work on Tuesday, greeting the paparazzi. See pictures here.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sara Ali Khan greets the paparazzi with a namaste. (Varinder Chawla)

Actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted outdoors for the first time in a while. Sara was all smiles behind her mask as she greeted the paparazzi on Tuesday.

The actor was spotted outside filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s office in Mumbai. She will be collaborating him on the upcoming film Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. On the filmmaker’s birthday recently, Sara wished him with a social media post. She wrote, “Wishing you all the love luck and laughter. Inshallah see you super soon sir.”

 

Sara was wearing a pink outfit as she waved at the photographers, who been struggling to find celebrities to photograph during the many months of the coronavirus lockdown.



Sara, announcing Atrangi Re in January, had written that she could not believe her luck. “Blessed to be working with Aanand L Rai sir, in an AR Rahman musical. And so thankful to have Akshay Kumar Sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble Dhanush and myself,” she’d written in a social media post.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares pic with Atrangi Re team of Akshay Kumar, Dhanush to wish Anand L Rai on his birthday

Sara, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her film debut with 2018’s Kedarnath, and followed it up with Simmba. She then appeared in the poorly received Imtiaz Ali film Love Aaj Kal, opposite Kartik Aaryan. Her next release will be Coolie No 1, with Varun Dhawan.

