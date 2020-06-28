Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma wish Anand L Rai on his birthday: ‘Forever indebted to you’

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with her Atrangi Re team to wish director Anand L Rai on his birthday on Sunday. The picture features her with Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Anand.

“Wishing you all the love luck and laughter. Inshallah see you super soon sir,” she captioned the photo. Sara will soon be seen in the film which will be about the three characters’ journeys.

Sonam Kapoor also shared a picture with Anand from the sets of their film Ranjhanaa. “Happy happy birthday Anand sir! Thanks for changing everything in my life. Forever indebted to you, for having the confidence in me . Also cannot wait to eat with you again,” she captioned the post.

Katrina Kaif, who worked with Anand on Zero, shared a photo with him and wrote, “Happiest birthday to you. The bestest year and all the love to you. Missing out time on set a lot.” Her co-star from the film, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Happy happy birthday Anand L Rai. To love, laughter and happiness. Bohot saara pyaar.”

Anand L Rai rose to fame in 2011, with his romantic hit film Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, starring actors Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan. In 2018, he directed Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka, and Katrina in pivotal roles.

His next project, Atrangi Re, is scheduled to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021.

