Sara Ali Khan kickstarts 2021 with ‘hugs and cuddles’ with brother Ibrahim and friends. See photos

Sara Ali Khan started the new year on a happy note with her loved ones. She shared happy pictures with her squad, including younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and hoped that the rest of the year goes as well.

In her Instagram post, Sara wrote, “Sun Sun Sunshine. Hugs and cuddles since they’re all mine. Jokes and pranks continue as we dine. If this is how 2021 is gonna be - it’s a good sign.”

Earlier, Sara had shared photos from her New Year celebration with Ibrahim, in which they were seen posing in front of a bonfire. She also shared a heartfelt note on how he is her strength and pillar of support. “Happy New Years. With my brother it’s always the best cheers. He takes away all my fears. And forever is there to wipe all my tears,” she wrote.

Sara took off to an undisclosed location to ring in the New Year with her loved ones after shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was most recently seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan.

Coolie No 1, a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, marked Sara’s digital debut. The film was unanimously panned by critics, with the Hindustan Times review calling it a ‘limp spoof of the original’.

Like Sara, Ibrahim also wants to enter the film industry. Recently, in an interview, she said that her only advice to him would be to be ‘an all-rounded human being’.

“I don’t think meri aukat aayi hai abhi tak, ke main kisiko tips du, lekin main itna zarur bolungi ke life main alag alag cheezo ka anubhav karna bohot zaruri hai. Chahe woh education, chahe woh traveling ho, chahe woh baatein karna ho ya logo ko observe karna ho (I don’t think I have the calibre to dole out advice to him yet, but I will say that he should experience a number of things, be it education, travel, talking to people or observing them), that is very, very important. So that’s something I would advise him to do and the rest, he has his mother and father and a lot of other people to tell him what to do,” she told The Times of India.

