Sara Ali Khan on 'inevitable comparisons' to Karisma Kapoor in Coolie No 1: 'It is impossible to copy her'

Sara Ali Khan on ‘inevitable comparisons’ to Karisma Kapoor in Coolie No 1: ‘It is impossible to copy her’

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who will appear in the Coolie No 1 remake, has said that comparisons to Karisma Kapoor are inevitable, but that trying to copy her is not possible.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan star in the new Coolie No 1.

Actor Sara Ali Khan has said that it is ‘not possible’ to step into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor. Sara will appear as the female lead in the upcoming remake of Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma in lead roles.

She said that she was ‘zero years old’ when the first film was released in 1995, and that she considers it a privilege to be able to work with director David Dhawan, who helmed both the original Coolie No 1, and the remake.

 

“She is an iconic star. She redefines the 90s for most audiences. So I don’t think I have even attempted to step into her shoes. Of course, it is a remake and comparisons are inevitable. Up until now I was so much more focussed bringing something new to the table. Everything is kind of tweaked to make it more today.”

She continued, “It’s been some years since then. Things have changed. I think instead of aping or trying to copy Karisma, which is impossible to do, we have tried to bring a freshness to the role. I enjoyed working with Varun, so it is that chemistry for me that’s in the film at opposed to trying to copy Karisma Kapoor because that wouldn’t be fun and wouldn’t be possible.”

Also read: Sara Ali Khan on getting less screen time in movies with Varun, Ranveer: ‘Aapki aukat nahin hoti to make such comparisons’

Coolie No 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever. The film is slated for a Christmas day release on Amazon Prime Video, after its theatrical release was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sara said that this is the ‘safest’ way to watch the film. “I don’t want grandmothers or young children to miss out on watching the film, or have a 50% occupancy (at a theatre). There’s nothing better than sitting at home on Christmas with your family and enjoying the film,” she had told PTI in an interview.

