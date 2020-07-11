Sara Ali Khan’s new throwback post is cuteness overload. Check it out here

Sections
Sara Ali Khan has shared a throwback post, which shows her as a toddler, striking poses for the camera. See here.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 20:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Actor Sara Ali Khan has share a handful of throwback images of herself as a toddler, dressed in an elaborate purple outfit, complete with accessories. Sara captioned the post, “Bangle Ke Peeche.”

The post contains three pictures, with Sara striking poses for the camera in each of them. “Sooo cute,” one person wrote. Another person noted her resemblance to mom Amrita Singh.

 

Sara has shared several throwback pictures during the coronavirus lockdown period. Sharing a picture of herself and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who was wearing ghost makeup, she wrote, “The only ever time Ibrahim will be scarier than me.”



In April, she shared a then-and-now picture of herself, and captioned it, “Somethings never change... literally! Throwback to smaller Sara(in some ways)- same pose, same expression, same sajna dhajna, same conviction. p.s I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity. #flashbackfriday #freakyfriday.” In June, she shared another picture of herself as a toddler, wearing pink.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim step out for a bike ride around town in masks. See pics

Sara made her film debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, in 2018. She followed it up with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, with Ranveer Singh. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, with Kartik Aaryan. Sara will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot and will also begin work on Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

