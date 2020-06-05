Sara Ali Khan’s throwback Thursday pic shows us she was a charmer back then too

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Thursday shared a cute picture of herself from her children as a throwback. Seeing the smiling Sara, it is evident she was quite a charmer even as a little girl.

Sharing the picture, Sara wrote: “throwbackthursday.” In the picture, Sara, perhaps, barely four years old, is wearing a white blouse or a sleeveless frock, her hair is done in two plaits and she is wearing two clips in her hair. Her rubber band too is a matching blue. Her fans were in love with the photo.

Through much of the lockdown, Sara has been posting quite a few throwbacks. Sometime back, she had posted another from her childhood in the company of her best friends. She also posted more contemporary pictures with the same bunch of friends and wrote: “Through thick and thin (Literally) Known you for 8,395 Din..Thick as thieves, close as Kin. If you two are my friends I’ll always Win @ishroff @vedikapinto.”

She had posted pictures of the time she was little older than her current one and written in Hindi and English, “Mere sapnon ki rani main hi thi (I was always the queen of my dreams).”

Sharing yet another post, a then-and-now, from her teenage years and now, she had written: “Something’s never change... literally! Throw to smaller Sara(in some ways)- same pose, same expression, same, same conviction p.s I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity.”

Sara often uses the hashtags throwbackthursday and flashbackfriday to share her then-and-now pictures. Through the two months of lockdown, the actor has been home with her brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh. Sometime back, she had posted a collage of her pictures from work and mentioned how she was more than keen to get back to work.

She had written: “Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive.”

