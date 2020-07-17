Sara Ali Khan sends Taapsee Pannu ‘a big hug’ on behalf of mom Amrita Singh, after Badla actor’s warm throwback post

Actor Sara Ali Khan has conveyed a message on behalf of her mother, Amrita Singh, who was praised in an Instagram post by actor Taapsee Pannu. On Friday, Taapsee shared a picture of herself, on the sets of 2019’s Badla, and wrote that she would’ve loved to have taken a picture with Amrita, her co-star, but wasn’t able to.

“Being Naina Sethi. This picture I clicked while we were shooting for the interval sequence of Badla. First day of shooting with the fierce Amrita Singh,” Taapsee wrote in her caption. “I don’t know if it’s the Sardarni in me or the no holds barred way of life that connected us n it’s so cool to see her so excited n nervous to approach her scenes like a debutant wanting to do her best n listening to the director with the intention to do her best.”

Taapsee continued, “One of the rare actors who has a very nonchalant depth in her performance. I would’ve loved to click a picture with her that day but she was too busy rehearsing her ‘bhaari’ lines while I didn’t have much to say in the scene and I didn’t want to disturb her.”

Sara took to Instagram stories and shared a screengrab of Taapsee’s post, and wrote, “Thank you so much Taapsee. Amma sends you a big hug.”

Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, and made Rs 138 crore worldwide, against a Rs 10 crore budget.

