Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan sends Taapsee Pannu ‘a big hug’ on behalf of mom Amrita Singh, after Badla actor’s warm throwback post

Sara Ali Khan sends Taapsee Pannu ‘a big hug’ on behalf of mom Amrita Singh, after Badla actor’s warm throwback post

After Taapsee Pannu’s warm post about wanting a picture with Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan sent her a big virtual hug on behalf of her mother.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Taapsee Pannu in an Instagram post wrote that she missed taking a picture with Amrita Singh.

Actor Sara Ali Khan has conveyed a message on behalf of her mother, Amrita Singh, who was praised in an Instagram post by actor Taapsee Pannu. On Friday, Taapsee shared a picture of herself, on the sets of 2019’s Badla, and wrote that she would’ve loved to have taken a picture with Amrita, her co-star, but wasn’t able to.

“Being Naina Sethi. This picture I clicked while we were shooting for the interval sequence of Badla. First day of shooting with the fierce Amrita Singh,” Taapsee wrote in her caption. “I don’t know if it’s the Sardarni in me or the no holds barred way of life that connected us n it’s so cool to see her so excited n nervous to approach her scenes like a debutant wanting to do her best n listening to the director with the intention to do her best.”

 

Taapsee continued, “One of the rare actors who has a very nonchalant depth in her performance. I would’ve loved to click a picture with her that day but she was too busy rehearsing her ‘bhaari’ lines while I didn’t have much to say in the scene and I didn’t want to disturb her.”



Sara took to Instagram stories and shared a screengrab of Taapsee’s post, and wrote, “Thank you so much Taapsee. Amma sends you a big hug.”

Also read: Amid debate on nepotism, Taapsee Pannu talks what makes ‘the race fair’

Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, and made Rs 138 crore worldwide, against a Rs 10 crore budget.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Bring it on’: Harbhajan Singh ready for ‘battle of skills’
Jul 17, 2020 21:41 IST
PCMC to set up 2,000-bed Covid centre at Annasaheb Magar Stadium
Jul 17, 2020 21:40 IST
PCMC police register 30,504 cases against lockdown violators
Jul 17, 2020 21:39 IST
YCMH counselling centre provides a healing touch to mental health during pandemic
Jul 17, 2020 21:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.