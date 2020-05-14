Sara Ali Khan shares childhood pics with BFFs: ‘If you two are my friends, I’ll always win’. See pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan, on Wednesday, shared a bunch of throwback pictures with her childhood friends - Ishika Shroff and Vedika Pinto. They show the girls from their childhood and through their teenage.

Sharing the picture, Sara also gave a sample of her love for rhyming verse. She wrote: “Through thick and thin (Literally) Known you for 8,395 Din.. Thick as thieves, close as Kin If you two are my friends I’ll always Win.” In one of the pictures, the little girls are all dressed in lehenga choli while another one shows them, now all grown up, also dressed in lehenga choli.

Through the lockdown, Sara has been sharing a series of throwback pictures. On Mother’s Day, for instance, she shared a picture with her maternal grandmother, socialite Rukhsana Sultana. Sharing it, she wrote: “Meri Maa ki Maa (my mother’s mother) Thank you for creating Mommy #HappyMothersDay.”

Some days back, she had shared a picture of herself holding clapboard of her previous films and the ones she is working on now and said how she was missing being a working woman. She had written: “Missing being a #working #woman on a #working#wednesday But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human #stayhome#staysafe #staypositive.”

Sharing a picture of herself as a child, all dressed up, she had mentioned how she was always her own “sapno ki rani”. She had written: “Mere sapno ki rani... hamesha main hi thi (I was always the queen of my dreams).”

Also read: Step inside Sunny Leone’s sprawling LA bungalow where she had moved with family for a better lockdown life

In April, she had shared a ‘then and now’ picture with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. “The evolution of the meaning of #sundayfunday And now #mondaymotivation#throwbackthursday #flashbackfriday #sundayfunday Sab ek hai isilie.. Just Happy New Day #stayhome #stayhome #staystrong,” she captioned the image.

Before the lockdown came into place, Sara had been shooting for her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Atrangi Re in Varanasi. She has also shot for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, where she has been paired opposite Varun Dhawan.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more