Sara Ali Khan shares gorgeous pic from poolside yoga session: ‘If only peace, serenity and green truly made you wiser’

Sara Ali Khan practised yoga on Sunday but wondered if all that ‘serenity, peace and green’ would also make her wiser.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 18:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sara Ali Khan is practising yoga but wonders if it will make her wiser.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has shared an inspiring post for a Happy Sunday. Sara can be seen in a yoga pose and looks gorgeous in a red track suit in front of a swimming pool. .

Sara posted the image on Instagram and captioned it, “Happy Sunday #sundayfunday #sunnyday #sunnysundayIf only peace, serenity and green truly made you wiser...but at least I got the day right this time...”

 

Sara was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal reboot where she was paired with Kartik Aaryan.



The actor had earlier shared a throwback picture from the set of the film while missing work during lockdown. Sharing a collage of her pics holding the clapperboard of her films, she wrote, “Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive.”

Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will reportedly be playing dual roles in the film. It is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day release next year. The film’s shooting is all set to begin around October in Madurai.

Also read: Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Upon his death in June, she had shared a picture of him from the sets of their film and has been regularly promoting his final, posthumous release, Dil Bechara, on social media. On Thursday, she shared the film’s poster and wrote, “One last glimpse of our shooting star Sushant Singh Rajput.”

