Sara Ali Khan shares her expectations from 2020 and the reality in BTS Kedarnath pics

Sara Ali Khan shared the perfect pictorial representation for what everyone had expected from 2020 and what it turned out to be.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 12:01 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Sara Ali Khan has shown what everyone’s 2020 looks like.

Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of her debut film Kedarnath, actor Sara Ali Khan on Friday shared her version of ‘expectation v/s reality’ post with a 2020 twist. She took to Instagram to post three-pictures from the sets of Kedarnath and designated it as her ‘expectation,’ ‘reality,’ and ‘reality in 2020.’

In the first or the ‘expectation’ picture, Sara is seen gracefully posing in an Indian outfit amid the picturesque valley of Uttarakhand. The ‘reality’ picture, on the contrary, was a bit different as it featured the chirpy beauty in her no-make-up look getting ready for a shoot wearing a puffer jacket and evidently feeling cold due to Uttarakhand’s chilly weather.

 

The ‘reality in 2020’ on the other hand was quite extreme as she was seen with dark special effects makeup showing gruesome injuries on her face and mud all over her body. “Expectation, Reality, Reality in 2020#flashbackfriday #kedarnath,” she wrote in the caption.



As the whole world is fighting against coronavirus in 2020, the internet is full of memes to lighten the mood of people in such difficult times like the one Sara shared with her pictures.

