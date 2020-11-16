Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan shares photos with brother Ibrahim on Bhai Dooj, says ‘can’t wait to bully you again’

Sara Ali Khan shares photos with brother Ibrahim on Bhai Dooj, says ‘can’t wait to bully you again’

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Bhai Dooj to wish her fans and followers. She joked that she cannot wait to ‘bully’ him again.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 19:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sara Ali Khan poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

As Bhai Dooj is being celebrated by siblings across the country, Sara Ali Khan wished her Insta-fam on the occasion with sweet photos of her and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two were seen all dressed up in festive finery. While Sara was dressed in a violet anarkali set, Ibrahim looked dapper in a kurta and pyjama. The outfits were designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sara addressed Ibrahim by his nickname - Iggy Potter - in the post. “Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj. Missing you my Iggy Potter. Can’t wait to bully you again and soon,” she wrote.

In the first picture, Sara is seen sitting on a chair, as Ibrahim stood behind her. They stood next to each other and smiled for the camera in the second photo. In the third picture, they had their backs towards each other.

 



Also read: Funny meme calls Ranveer Singh the ‘motichoor laddoo’ to Deepika Padukone’s ‘gajar ka halwa’. See her response

Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between siblings. According to Hindu customs, Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya or Bhai Tika, is celebrated on the second lunar day of ‘Shukla Paksha’ (bright fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika, which is two days after the Diwali celebration.

Sara is awaiting the release of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, which is a reboot of his 1995 blockbuster of the same name. Varun Dhawan plays the titular role in the film, which stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaaferi and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. It is scheduled to release on Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.

Varun earlier told PTI that Coolie No 1 is not a remake, but an adaptation of the original. “When we do something like this the idea is that the essence has to be the same. But at the same time, the film is completely different. It is not a remake, it is an adaptation. But the title is the same,” he had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Nov 16, 2020 18:53 IST
‘BJP-nominated CM’: Prashant Kishor’s acerbic message to Nitish Kumar
Nov 16, 2020 19:24 IST
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 7th time, gets two deputies from BJP
Nov 16, 2020 18:08 IST
Vaccine will not be enough to stop coronavirus pandemic: WHO chief
Nov 16, 2020 19:40 IST

latest news

Bharat Biotech starts Phase 3 trial for its anti Covid vaccine in India
Nov 16, 2020 20:18 IST
East Bengal apply for club licensing exemption
Nov 16, 2020 20:15 IST
Questions over Al-Qaeda future after leaders’ reported deaths
Nov 16, 2020 20:14 IST
‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal
Nov 16, 2020 20:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.