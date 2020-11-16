Sara Ali Khan shares photos with brother Ibrahim on Bhai Dooj, says ‘can’t wait to bully you again’

As Bhai Dooj is being celebrated by siblings across the country, Sara Ali Khan wished her Insta-fam on the occasion with sweet photos of her and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two were seen all dressed up in festive finery. While Sara was dressed in a violet anarkali set, Ibrahim looked dapper in a kurta and pyjama. The outfits were designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sara addressed Ibrahim by his nickname - Iggy Potter - in the post. “Wishing all brothers and sisters a happy Bhai Dooj. Missing you my Iggy Potter. Can’t wait to bully you again and soon,” she wrote.

In the first picture, Sara is seen sitting on a chair, as Ibrahim stood behind her. They stood next to each other and smiled for the camera in the second photo. In the third picture, they had their backs towards each other.

Also read: Funny meme calls Ranveer Singh the ‘motichoor laddoo’ to Deepika Padukone’s ‘gajar ka halwa’. See her response

Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between siblings. According to Hindu customs, Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya or Bhai Tika, is celebrated on the second lunar day of ‘Shukla Paksha’ (bright fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika, which is two days after the Diwali celebration.

Sara is awaiting the release of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, which is a reboot of his 1995 blockbuster of the same name. Varun Dhawan plays the titular role in the film, which stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaaferi and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. It is scheduled to release on Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.

Varun earlier told PTI that Coolie No 1 is not a remake, but an adaptation of the original. “When we do something like this the idea is that the essence has to be the same. But at the same time, the film is completely different. It is not a remake, it is an adaptation. But the title is the same,” he had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more