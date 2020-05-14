Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic with brother Ibrahim dressed as a ghost: ‘The only ever time Ibrahim will be scarier than me’

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic with brother Ibrahim dressed as a ghost: ‘The only ever time Ibrahim will be scarier than me’

Sara Ali Khan has shared an adorable throwback photo of her and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. See it here.

Updated: May 14, 2020 15:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan shared a priceless throwback photo with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on the social media platform Helo. In the picture, Ibrahim is seen wrapped up in a white sheet, with his face painted like a ghost. Sara is seen hugging him from the back as she beams at the camera.

“The only ever time Ibrahim will be scarier than me,” her caption read, followed by a ghost emoji. The cute click has already garnered tens of thousands of likes on the platform. “U r not scary dear u r as beautiful as a rose,” one fan commented. “Bhut hi zyda cute lg rahe ho aap 2no (You both look too cute),” another wrote.

 

Sara often shares pictures and videos with Ibrahim on social media. Last month, she shared a photo of them bonding over an intense workout and knock-knock jokes, which also featured their dog Fuffy.



“Knock knock. Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh @fuffy07. #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive,” her caption read.

Also see: Twinkle Khanna gets a makeover from daughter Nitara, Mira Rajput enjoys parlour session with 3-year-old Misha as beautician

Ibrahim, like Sara, wants to take the big screen by storm. In a recent interview, she opened up about her brother’s aspiration to become an actor. “He has not even gone to college as yet. And I think acting is a while away. It’s definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about. And he’s gonna study in LA and he’s gonna study film in LA, and if he wants to do something he’ll do it,” she said, adding that it was up to him to make his ‘dream’ a ‘reality’.

Sara, meanwhile, will be seen next in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake alongside David Dhawan. The film was slated to hit the theatres earlier this month but its release has been pushed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

