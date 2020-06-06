Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pictures of herself at exotic locations on World Environment Day, see here

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Friday shared some beautiful unseen pictures of herself in the midst of nature to celebrate World Environment Day.

Sharing four solo pictures, Sara wrote: “Happy World Environment Day,” followed by a bunch of nature emojis. In one of the pictures, she sits in front of what appears to be a stone-made entrance of a temple or some old structure in the mountains. In another, she sits with her back to the camera and gazes into the lush green expanse of land. In the third, she stands with her back to the camera again, looking at a gorgeous sunset. The picture appears to be from the African continent; in the distance, there appear to be wild animals on the move. The fourth picture shows her enjoying the rain, with snow-capped mountains in the background.

Sara is an ace at throwback pictures and videos and often shares them to show her body transformation. Only recently, she had shared video and written: “Namaste Darshako Lockdown Edition Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha (from whole Sara to half of her).”

Speaking about her weight loss journey, she had told BBC last year, “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight.”

“I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional,” she had added.

“Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (where you get a pizza, you also get a protein drink; on one hand, you could go for chocolate and on the other, you could eat salad). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life,” she had said.

