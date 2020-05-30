Sara Ali Khan shows how she became ‘Sara Ka Adha’ in funny transformation video. Watch

Sara Ali Khan worked hard for her weight loss transformation and she loves to show it off. In her latest IGTV video, Sara has shared her journey from ‘Sara ka sara’ to ‘Sara ka aadha’.

“Namaste Darshako Lockdown Edition Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha (From all of Sara to half of Sara),” she captioned her post. The video begins with a couple of clips of her ‘before’ look. Sara is seen smiling on a flight and posing on top of a big rock. It is then followed by clips of her doing pilates, some cardio exercises, swimming in the ocean, riding bikes and throwing some punches. It ends with a familiar video of her and her brother Ibrahim, acting out a dramatic Bollywood scene. The clip was also shown at her Koffee With Karan debut.

Sara’s fans were impressed by her commitment to a heathier body. “That workout transformation girl,” wrote a fan. “I have PCOS too. You’re my inspiration,” wrote another fan.

On her Koffee With Karan debut, Sara has talked about her life with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome). “I was 96 kgs. ‘It will be almost rude to call you fat,’ is what you (Saif Ali Khan, her father) said. Actually, I had PCOD. I still do. And, because of that, I think I put on the amount of weight that I did. Because of that, there was also like a hormone problem,” she said.

In an interview to BBC, Sara spoke about her weight loss journey and how she dealt with the condition. Sara said, “I went to Columbia for four years and at the end of the second year, I decided that I really want to act, like I said I have always known, but that realisation coincided with the weigh scale saying that I’m 96 kilos. So, it was a bit difficult. Then it was the senior year of college in America itself that I lost the weight.”

“I was a regular kid. It made it very hard for me to a. lose weight and b. the hormone level was very high. So, as you can see, there is a level of delusion that was in me...I was confident, I was delusional,” she added. “Jahaan aapko pizza milta hain, wahin aapko protein milta hain. Jahaan pe chocolate milta hain, wahin aapko salad milta hain (On one hand you could eat a pizza and on the other you could have protein, on one hand you could get chocolate and on the other you could eat salad). That was it. So, I lost all the weight that I had gained there and lots more by working out and maintaining a disciplined life,” she said.

