Sara Ali Khan sports blue lipstick in new beach photos, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira showers love

Sara Ali Khan seems to be experimenting with offbeat style in her new set of beach photos. She is seen wearing dark blue lipstick in her latest Instagram post. Her edgy fashion won some compliments, including one from Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan.

In the pictures, Sara is seen wearing a loose-fitting crop top with denim shorts. Her look is completed by cat-eye sunglasses. “Back to Blue,” she captioned the post, crediting her friend Orhan Awatramani as the photographer. He is even seen posing with her in one of the snaps.

Compliments poured in for Sara’s unusual choice of lipstick shade. “Love the lipstick,” Ira commented. “Your lipstick is ajeeb (strange)....but unique,” a fan wrote, along with a heart-eyes emoji. “Wooh tht lipstick shade,” another commented, followed by a number of fire emojis.

Sara is quite the water baby and often posts pictures of herself chilling at the beach or in the pool. She took off for Goa with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to ring in her 25th birthday last month. She shared sneak peeks of the celebrations on her Instagram page.

On the work front, Sara was shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, but the coronavirus pandemic brought the schedule to an abrupt end shortly after it went on floors on March 5. The film, which also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, was originally slated for a Valentine’s Day 2021 release.

Sara, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot. The film, a remake of his 1995 blockbuster, stars Varun Dhawan as the titular coolie. It was scheduled to hit theatres in May but has been indefinitely stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are murmurs that the film might go the OTT way in case of a further delay.

