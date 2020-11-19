Sara Ali Khan spreads good vibes with new shayari: ‘Forget the negativity, forgive the fights’

Sara Ali Khan, who writes shayari-style captions for her Instagram posts, spread good vibes and positivity on Diwali. Her caption reminded everyone to ‘forget the negativity’ and wished good health and prosperity upon all.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted stunning pictures of her Diwali outfit - a deep purple silk anarkali with all-over gota applique embroidery, designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. “Tis the Season of Lights. Forget the negativity, forgive the fights. Hope everyone stays healthy, their prosperity reaches new heights. Everyone sees brighter days and lightens up their nights. #wednesdaywisdom #ShayariKingdom #sarakasystem,” she wrote.

Many of Sara’s fans dropped heart-eyes and heart emojis on the post. “Wow, that’s a gorgeous outfit. For a GORGEOUS girl,” one commented. “A beautiful shot,” another wrote. “Can’t take my eyes off from you,” a third commented.

Last week, Varun Dhawan took inspiration from Sara’s shayari-style Instagram captions, and she hit back by calling him a ‘brat’ and reminding him that she is the ‘OG poetess’. She wrote, “Varun Dhawan is a brat. Shayari chor, copy cat. Don’t worry I have more tricks in my hat. I’m the OG poetess- you forgot that! @varundvn.”

In September, Sara was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the investigation into the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were also questioned by the agency as it investigated the alleged drug use in Bollywood.

Sara, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan earlier this year, is gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1, which is David Dhawan’s remake of his 1995 blockbuster of the same name. The film, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaaferi and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles, will get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas.

