Sara Ali Khan takes fans inside her colourful home, shows her ‘happy place’. See pics

Sara Ali Khan gave her Insta-fam a glimpse of her home, where she is currently staying with her mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their dog Fuffy. On her Instagram stories, she shared a picture of a cosy corner of her apartment, where she likes to read. The area, which is by the window, has a small table with a pile of books on it and is spruced up with a number of colourful cushions.

Sara Ali Khan is living in her Mumbai home with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Apart from this, Sara also shared pictures of her laying on a couch, with two decorative wooden boxes stacked behind. The boxes were brightly painted and one of them had the words ‘My happy place’ on it. These pictures were taken by her close friend Orhan Awatramani. For her caption, she used one of her own rhymes and quipped, “Sara ki Shayari will never stop.”

Sara, who was confined to her home during the lockdown, seems to have resumed work. Earlier this week, she was clicked outside filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s office. She will collaborate with him in the upcoming romantic drama Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara has been documenting her lockdown routine on Instagram. She earlier shared glimpses of her workout sessions with Ibrahim. The brother and sister duo kept up with their fitness regime even during the lockdown, as gyms across the country remained closed.

On the work front, Sara began shooting for Atrangi Re in March. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the schedule was halted soon after it kicked off. She is currently waiting for the release of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake, which stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film was supposed to release in May but has been stalled as theatres all over India remain closed due to the pandemic.

