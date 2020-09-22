Sara Ali Khan was once mistaken for a beggar as a child, got money for dancing on the street. Watch throwback video

Sara Ali Khan often shares sneak peeks into her childhood which show that she has always been inclined towards the performing arts. An old interview of hers has surfaced online, in which she shared a funny anecdote about being mistaken for a beggar, as she danced with abandon on the streets.

The incident took place many years ago, during a family outing when Sara was a child. Her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, went inside a shop to buy something. She and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, were waiting outside with their help.

In a video that has gone viral online, Sara says, “I was outside with my brother, who was in a pram, and we were with our help. It was the three of us outside. I started dancing. People stopped to give money because they thought I was begging. I kept it. I realised, ‘Paise mil rahe hai, kuch bhi kar lo, karte raho (I’m getting money for doing anything, so I might as well keep at it)!’ I started dancing more and more.”

As soon as Saif and Amrita came out, their help proudly informed them that passers by found Sara to be so ‘cute’ that they gave her money. “My mother was like, ‘Cute nahi, yeh bhikharan lagi, isliye paise de diye (They did not find her cute, they thought she was a beggar, which is why they gave her money)!’,” Sara laughed. The clip is originally from an interview with Zoom.

On the work front, Sara was shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, but the coronavirus pandemic brought the schedule to an abrupt end shortly after it went on floors on March 5. The film, which also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, was originally slated to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day 2021. However, it looks like the release might be pushed now.

Meanwhile, Sara is waiting for the release of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot, which also stars Varun Dhawan. The film was supposed to be out in May but has been stalled as theatres across the country remain shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unconfirmed reports suggest that it might get a direct-to-digital release.

