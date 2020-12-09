Sara Ali Khan wishes her ‘Badi Amman’ Sharmila Tagore a happy birthday, calls her ‘my guiding force’

Actor Sara Ali Khan has wished her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, a happy birthday. The legendary actor turned 76 on Tuesday.

Sara took to Instagram to share pictures with Sharmila, and wrote in her caption, “Happy happy Birthday Badi Amman. Thank you for being my pillar of support, guiding force and inspiration. I love you lots.” The picture showed the duo posing together, with birthday balloons in the background. Sara wore a salwar suit, while her grandmother combined her salwar suit with a jacket.

On Tuesday, Sharmila’s daughter-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also wished her on the special occasion. Sharing a throwback image, Kareena had written in her caption, “To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law.”

Sharmila’s daughter, Soha Ali Khan, had also shared a series of throwback pictures from various birthday celebrations over the years, and expressed regret at not being together to celebrate this year as well. She’d written, “We always managed to spend birthdays together but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and be thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon.”

In an appearance on Kareena’s talk show, Sharmila had said that she is very proud of the way Sara conducts herself in public. Sara will soon be seen in the Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan. She also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re in the pipeline.

