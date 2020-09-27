Sara Khan: When I’m doing well in TV, web and music why should I struggle in Bollywood?

Sara Khan says in her almost fourteen-year-long career in showbiz she concentrated on doing substantial work, better her craft, and is content with offers that came her way. While TV has been open to her, the experience in Bollywood has not been good enough. Khan had done two films, M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai (2014) and Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015).

She recalls being excited to have landed a pivotal part in Hamarai Adhuri Kahani only to find out later that her scenes got badly chopped. “On paper the character was substantial and I had shot for quite a few scenes. Only when I went for dubbing that I realised what happened. I had even confronted them saying if this was the scene then I wouldn’t have agreed to do it in the first place. I wasn’t doing it thinking Bollywood mein entry mil raha hai,” she says this taught her a lesson.

Is that the reason why she didn’t do any Bollywood film after that?

“I’ve no bitter feelings. Whenever I get good films I’ll do it. But, now when I’m doing well in TV, web and music why should I struggle in Bollywood? Sabke ke liye success milna difficult hai. I believe whatever I get is bigger milestone than whatever I didn’t. I want to keep doing my work with honesty,” adds Khan,30, who’s recently released her single Bham Bhole.

Reacting to insider-outsider debate the actor feels people sometimes take things too personally. Those who are making films have all the right to decide who they want to work with.

“Star Kids are born with silver spoon, they are bound to get a launch. Kahan nahi hai nepotism? Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy… came from non-film background and did well. The problem is some people tend to not use their brains before joining a debate,” she says, adding she have seen people doing drugs in parties openly.

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut, who spoke about the biases and drug culture in Bollywood, Khan adds, “I can’t agree with everything everyone is saying but yes drug culture destroying our society… And I think Kangana is a strong woman. Bhale kisi ne unhe aagey badhne na diya ho but she has become a superstar on her own.”

Meanwhile, Khan is looking forward to start shooting for her TV show. After testing positive for Covid, she has been in quarantine.

“I’m feeling better. I’ll get another test done soon and with due permission from doctors and my team will start shooting. I’m in talks for web shows and will start working on my next songs. We all need to earn and save to stay prepared for such times,” she concludes.

