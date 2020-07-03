Saroj Khan passes away: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar lead Bollywood in mourning ‘the genius who immortalised stars’

Bollywood actors paid tribute to choreographer, Saroj Khan, who died at the age of 71 on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital last month after complaining of breathing issues.

Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar were among the Bollywood stars who paid tribute to the ace dance director. Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace.”

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in Hindi, “Prayers .. haath judien hain, mann ashant.”

Actor Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Atleast I had a chance to dance in your company. I am going to hold on to those memories tight.... real tight. we lose another star to the sky. Your songs will make every girl remember you for ever n ever.”

Actor Niel Nitin Mukesh wrote, “Really sad to hear that Saroj Khan ji is no more between us. Her Grace , her simplicity her iconic moves and her legacy are immortalised. My condolences with Raju sir, and entire family. #RipSarojKhan.”

Director and choreographer Remo D’Souza shared a picture of him hugging her. “#RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED .... big loss to dance fraternity,” he wrote in his tweet.

Actor Nimrat Kaur called her ‘the genius who immortalised stars’. “Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji,” she wrote and shared multiple pictures of her from her career.

Actor Manisha Koirala wrote, “This is a sad news early in morning..since childhood I was trained in indian classical dance..it was she who taught me film dance once I joined films..(which I had zero knowlage of). A tough task master and a great one!! #RIPSarojKhan JI.”

Director Kunal Kohli called her his ‘beloved Master Ji’ and remembered their long-standing association. “#SarojKhan my beloved Masterji. #RIPSarojKhan From Music Videos to films we had a long journey together. Now you’ve left me & gone. I will do & make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you,” he wrote. “#SarojKhan #Masterji every song we did together whether Chui Mui Si Tum,Saanson ko saanson mein,Chand Sifarish,we argued,discussed. I’ll miss her presence. Her voice on the mike. Her Adaa. I would tell the actors Male & Female,do 50% of how she does a shot & you’ll be a star,” he added.

Saroj Khan was behind some of the most iconic Bollywood songs and films. Her best-known partnership is said to be with actor Madhuri Dixit, whom she choreographed in multiple songs such as Ek Do Teen and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. On her birthday last year, Madhuri had written, “Happy birthday to one of my favorite people @sarojkhanofficial ji. Our journey together has been amazing and I will always be proud of the legacy you have created. You are my Guru and will always hold a very special place in my heart.”

The choreographer also won several awards for her work through the years. She won three National Awards for Devdas, Sringaram and Jab We Met and eight Filmfare Awards.

Saroj Khan is survived by her husband, son Hamid Khan and two daughters.

