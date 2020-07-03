Sections
Home / Bollywood / Saroj Khan dead: Amitabh Bachchan shares condolences, funeral in Malad today

Saroj Khan dead: Amitabh Bachchan shares condolences, funeral in Malad today

Saroj Khan, the award-winning Bollywood choreographer, has died at 71. She was known for breathing life into many iconic film songs.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 08:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Saroj Khan died on Friday at 71.

Renowned Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died early on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 71.

The three-time National Award winner, who had choreographed some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema, was not keeping well for some time. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last month after she complained of breathing issues.

Amitabh Bachchan tweets condolences

 

Actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that he is disturbed by the news. “Prayers. The hands are folded and the mind is disturbed.”



Taapsee Pannu pays tribute

Taapsee wrote in a tweet, “Atleast I had a chance to dance in your company. I am going to hold on to those memories tight.... real tight. we lose another star to the sky. Your songs will make every girl remember you for ever n ever.”

Funeral in Malad today

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today.

Akshay Kumar remembers Saroj

 

“Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace,” wrote Akshay in a tweet.

Nephew shares details

Saroj Khan’s nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI, “She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital.

Manisha Koirala pays tribute

Actor Manisha Koirala wrote, “This is a sad news early in morning..since childhood I was trained in indian classical dance..it was she who taught me film dance once I joined films..(which I had zero knowlage of). A tough task master and a great one!! #RIPSarojKhan Ji”

