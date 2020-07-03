Sections
Home / Bollywood / Saroj Khan dies at 71, Sushant Singh Rajput’s unreleased song goes viral

Saroj Khan dies at 71, Sushant Singh Rajput’s unreleased song goes viral

From the death of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s unreleased song surfacing online, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 10:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RIP Saroj Khan: Sridevi’s Hawa Hawai to Madhuri-Aishwarya’s Dola Re Dola, iconic songs choreographed by her

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan died of cardiac arrest on Friday, at the age of 71. She had been in the Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai since June 17 after she complained of breathing difficulties. The mandatory Covid-19 test done at the hospital showed a negative result.

(Read full story here)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family-backed Nepometer rates Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 as 98% nepotistic, says ‘time to boycott Bollywood’



Amid growing allegations that Sushant Singh Rajput was shunned by Bollywood for being an outsider and dropped from films, his brother-in-law Vishal Kirti launched an app called Nepometer. The app, created by Vishal’s brother Mayuresh Krishna, will analyse how ‘nepotistic or independent’ the crew of a film or television show is.



(Read full story here)

Hamilton movie review: Disney+Hotstar gives you a front row seat to history; don’t squander it

At a time when the debate on the merits of streaming versus a theatre-going experience is at its peak, Hamilton struts in with a solution. Filmed in 2016 under the direction of Thomas Kail, featuring the original Broadway cast merely two weeks before they left, Hamilton the movie captures the joy of a communal experience, and retains the spirit of the production. We’ve got front row seats to history, in more ways than one.

(Read full story here)

Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s unreleased song from Pavitra Rishta goes viral

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, an unreleased song from his show Pavitra Rishta is going viral. The song, titled Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho, is a slow romantic number, which also features Ankita Lokhande. The video shows the sweet moments between Manav (played by Sushant) and Archana (played by Ankita).

(Read full story here)

Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi gets a release date on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced that Shakuntala Devi, the new film starring Vidya Balan, will be released on July 31. Shakuntala Devi is one of several high-profile films that will be, or have already been, released on the streaming platform.

(Read full story here)

