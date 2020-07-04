Saroj Khan’s daughter reveals which Bollywood actors kept in touch with ‘masterji’ as her health deteriorated

The late choreographer Saroj Khan’s daughter has said that she was working irregularly due to her health, and that several of her old collaborators used to frequently check up on her. Saroj died on Friday, after a cardiac arrest. She was 71.

In an interview to ETimes, her daughter Sukaina said, “She was getting offers to work, but at the same time, because of her age and health she wanted to take a back seat. But still she was doing a couple of jobs. She had actresses learning with her, including Alizeh Agnihotri, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Saiee Manjrekar – all these girls were training under her. So she considered herself very lucky and connected to Bollywood equally. She went into TV very soon. And I think Bollywood started accepting the fact that she liked TV more than Bollywood, whereas Bollywood was in her blood. She couldn’t leave Bollywood at all.”

Sukaina added, “Everybody was in touch. Madhuri ma’am, Subhash ji, Jackie ji, Govinda sir, everybody kept calling her up and called me too. They would ask me about her health and how she was doing. When they heard the news, they were all shell shocked like we were. We didn’t expect something like this coming our way.”

Several members of the film and television industries paid tribute to Saroj with heartfelt messages. In an emotional Instagram video, Govinda said that he hopes her soul is at peace. Recalling their first meeting, he said in Hindi, “I came to you, wanting to learn dance. But I didn’t have money. And you told me, lovingly, we’ll worry about that later.” In an Instagram video, Madhuri wrote, “Miss you Saroj ji. Every conversation with her was full of knowledge, inspiration and energy. That’s how she lived life and that is how I will always remember her.”

