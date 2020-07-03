Sections
Home / Bollywood / Saroj Khan’s last post was on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I’m shocked that you took such a drastic step’

Saroj Khan had penned a heartfelt note in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram, two weeks before her death.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 11:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Saroj Khan had shared a note on the passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.

Late choreographer Saroj Khan died on Friday at the age of 71. The veteran figure was active on Instagram and had expressed grief at the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in her last post.

Sharing a monochrome picture of Sushant on June 14, Saroj had written, “I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have meet many times. What went wrong in your LIFE?I’m shocked that you took such a drastic step in your LIFE.”

She had added, “You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped YOU and would have kept us Happy looking at YOU. God bless your soul and I don’t know what your Father and Sister’s are going through. Condolences and Strength to them to go through this Time. I Loved you in all your Movies and will always Love you. R.I.P.”

Saroj was not keeping well for some time. She was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 17 after she complained of breathing issues. She had tested negative for Covid-19. “She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital,” Khan’s nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI. Khan is survived by son Raju Khan and daughter Sukaina Khan.



Also read: Saroj Khan (1948-2020): The ace choreographer who created magic with Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi

Her funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad. “We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” Sukaina told PTI.

The legendary choreographer has been the name behind some of the most famous songs in Bollywood such as Dhak Dhak and Ek Do Teen. The three-time National Award winner. In a career spanning over four decades, Khan, who was known as Masterji, choreographed more than 2,000 songs. Khan’s best work was with actors Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, the prominent dancing stars of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

(With PTI inputs)

