Sections
Home / Bollywood / Saroj Khan’s last song Kalank’s Tabah Ho Gaye a spectacular specimen of classical Bollywood

Saroj Khan’s last song Kalank’s Tabah Ho Gaye a spectacular specimen of classical Bollywood

Choreographer Saroj Khan’s last film was Madhuri Dixit’s Kalank. Irrespective of the film’s fortunes at the box office, the songs and the choreography were appreciated.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 11:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Saroj Khan’s last song was Kalank’s Tabah Ho Gaye.

On World Dance Day last year, late Saroj Khan has posted a picture of herself taking a dance pose and had written: ‘Dance isn’t about the feet dancing or the body moving, it’s about the soul talking’. In many ways, her dance numbers spoke and were not mere spectacles to behold. Till the end, she stuck to her belief as was evident in her last work Kalank as well.

Kalank, the lavishly mounted visual treat from Dharma Productions, boasted of a galaxy of stars (Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur) but the film sank at the box office. It is hard to say what didn’t work out - may be its worn-out Partition tale, illegitimate child angle, Hindu-Muslim angle - didn’t quite find favour with the younger multiplex visiting urban audience. However, what did stand out were three things - its lavish sets, its jaw-dropping designs and costumes and, finally, the dance sequences.

 

Saroj Khan is credited to have choreographed the song Tabah Ho Gaye, picturised on Madhuri Dixit. Needless to say, it is a throwback to older times. In full display are Madhuri’s expressions as she bemourns the neglect of her beloved and talks of her abject misery. As Madhuri and assorted group of dancers move, Kathak’s beauty comes flooding in. Saroj gave a free run to classical moves - the leg work, the chakkars - as Madhuri matched the dance form’s challenge with dexterity.



Also read: Saroj Khan, Bollywood’s ‘masterji’, dies of cardiac arrest at 71

Looks like not all had forgotten Saroj - Kangana Ranaut had taken the ace choreographer’s help for her ambitious Manikarnika, as had Aanand L Rai in his Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Sadly, India had changed, irreparably perhaps. With Kalank failing at the ticket windows, Saroj’s return to arclights too seemed bleak.

The world will remember Saroj, in the years to come, as a choreographer who made dance a language of its own.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This California cafe serves hundreds of free meals to those in need
Jul 03, 2020 12:19 IST
Your happy 40 or 47? Yuvraj trolls Harbhajan on his birthday
Jul 03, 2020 12:18 IST
Arshad Warsi: ‘No matter what I do, it’s not good enough for box office’
Jul 03, 2020 12:16 IST
Odisha reports 77 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, including 18 cancer patients
Jul 03, 2020 12:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.