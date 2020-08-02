Sections
Home / Bollywood / Saswata Chatterjee on Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He was like a child, would never stay calm and quiet’

Saswata Chatterjee on Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He was like a child, would never stay calm and quiet’

Saswata Chatterjee talks about Sushant Singh Rajput as their film, Dil Bechara receives love and appreciation from fans.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Saswata played the role of Sanjana Sanghi’s father in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara.

Actor Saswata Chatterjee, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, has said the late actor was very childlike in his demeanour and never threw tantrums. Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara landed online last week and garnered much love from fans.

Asked how he remembers Sushant, Saswata told BollywoodHungama in an interview, “I will always remember his smile, the way he used to meet and hug people. He had no tantrums at all, he was more like a child. He would never stay calm and quiet. He would always be doing something, restless I guess. The film’s (Dil Bechara) story has become the real story, it is unfortunate.”

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, popular casting director in Bollywood, Dil Bechara featured Sushant and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. It is a Hindi remake of popular Hollywood romantic film, The Fault in Our Stars. “I should thank the entire team for casting me in the picture. Bombay itself is full of extraordinary talents and in such circumstances, I am from Bengal and I get a chance. I think, I have not done many Hindi films, this is my third Hindi film. I am lucky enough. I think this is only good thing that happened to me in 2020,” he said.

Also read: Disha Salian’s mom says she cannot have a connection with Sushant’s death



The film opened to mostly positive reviews. “Dil Bechara is a celebration of Sushant and the deep love that brought him to Mumbai, and made him a star. The film is about the millions of fans who are bidding goodbye to their loved one, beyond the hostility and bitter primetime debates,” the Hindustan Times review said.



Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. A month after his death, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed a FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of many things, including cheating. Without individually responding to any allegations, Rhea recently shared a video proclaiming that truth shall win ‘Satyamev Jayate’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Illicit liquor flows freely in Patiala dist despite 1,823 FIRs in 2 years
Aug 02, 2020 23:03 IST
Heavy rainfall to lash west coast, peninsular India this week; more areas flooded in UP, Bihar
Aug 02, 2020 23:03 IST
MP High Court asks sexual harassment accused to request victim to tie him a rakhi
Aug 02, 2020 22:58 IST
Pune has 18k active Covid cases; 2,841 need critical care or oxygen therapy
Aug 02, 2020 23:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.