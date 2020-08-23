Satish Kaushik: Award functions have become like TV shows — they’re more about glamour and less about art

Apart from the ongoing nepotism and favouritism debates, the discussion about how fair award shows are in INdia, has also been long going. Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, too, feels the process needs to be more “scientific and fair”. Kaushik, who recently celebrated Tere Naam completing 17 years via social media, shares that even though the film was received well, neither Salman Khan nor did he got any awards.

“Award functions have become more like TV shows. Most of them are about the functions, glamour and less about the art. At times I fail to understand how they actually decide the winners. When Tere Naam released, people enjoyed watching Salman in a different avatar altogether. They still talk about the film every time it’s shown on TV. Today Radhe is considered one of the iconic characters Salman has portrayed. But he didn’t get any award. Everyone thinks I can only make people laugh. That I could make a film like this also got appreciated but again I never got any award,” he says.

The 64-year-old feels it’s time the process of nomination and awards are “rethought and redesigned”.

Elaborating his point further, he says, “I think audiences’ reaction should be given more priority. The panel who decides should be secretive and have an unbiased opinion. They should also comprise of people who aren’t directly a part of the fraternity.”

Having starred in over 150 films and helmed 15 films, Kaushik might have not won many awards, but he isn’t bitter about the whole experience.

“In my 41 years of career, I’ve acted, directed and produced films. I’m still doing that. I’ve also done TV, exploring web and doing a radio show. The love and support I got from the audience have inspired me throughout. Earlier it would hurt to not get awards but now the recognition from the audience matters to me more. If I get awards that would be wonderful, else I’m happy otherwise also,” adds the actor, who made his debut as a singer during the lockdown.

“I wasn’t sure about it. But this time too, audience and my colleagues extended support. So, I can’t let that happiness be ruined for anything else,” he ends.

