Satish Kaushik: We will have to strategise a lot in the post-Covid world

Satish Kaushik is in general a person with a happy demeanour, but even he is anxious, as are others while being cooped up inside homes during these Covid-19 crisis. But it’s his seven-year-old daughter Vanshika and her positivity, smile, and endless chatter, which help him sail through.

“Vanshika is very sensitive. She is too young to understand the gravity of the situation, but she knows that the virus is bad for health, and so we need to stay home and follow certain safety measures,” Kaushik says.

The actor-director reveals that Vanshika is particular about her studies, but ensures that her playtime with her father isn’t compromised. “She attends her virtual classes and also finishes her homework on time so that we can play Ludo. She enjoys beating me in the game,” he says, before adding that the little girl also has a fitness regime.

“She follows some online tutorials, exercises daily and encourages all of us to do the same. In recent days, she has become very fond of skipping. The only thing she is worried now is about her birthday on July 15. She has been asking me whether corona will go away by then and if she would be able to celebrate,” he adds.

Kaushik feels time is teaching us to let go of certain things, and that’s something he is also trying to explain Vanshika. “This time is about imbibing a new culture, and (to think) how we can innovate our life and work. The other day, Anupam (Kher), Anil (Kapoor), and a few others, were talking about it. We will have to strategise a lot in the post-Covid world,” says Kaushik, whose upcoming project includes his directorial Kagaz, a web show and acting venture Chhalaang.

The filmmaker is also working on his future scripts, and is currently writing his next film, and is working in tandem with other writers. “There are several initial drafts before a final script is ready. Since we have time at hand, we are working on these well. Video calls are helping us work better,” he adds.

Is he planning to shoot a short film from home? “I might,” he says and adds, ”I have shot for my latest song, but that was different though. But the kind of phones we use, we can easily shoot short films at home. It can also be a collaborative effort.”

His smartphone also comes in handy to have regular chats with his old buddies Kher and Kapoor. “We talk about everything, but corona. Our video calls are really fun. Finally we have enough time to do such conversations. In between, we got bored talking too much with each other and even took a break.”

