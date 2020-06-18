Sections
Home / Bollywood / Satish Kaushik: We will have to strategise a lot in the post-Covid world

Satish Kaushik: We will have to strategise a lot in the post-Covid world

The actor-director reveals that he has been spending quality time with his daughter, Vanshika and feels the current crisis is teaching us to let go of certain things, and that’s something he is also trying to explain to the seven-year-old.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:51 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Satish Kaushik is known for his Bollywood films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mr India, Ram Lakhan and Udta Punjab. (Instagram/satishkaushik2178)

Satish Kaushik is in general a person with a happy demeanour, but even he is anxious, as are others while being cooped up inside homes during these Covid-19 crisis. But it’s his seven-year-old daughter Vanshika and her positivity, smile, and endless chatter, which help him sail through.

“Vanshika is very sensitive. She is too young to understand the gravity of the situation, but she knows that the virus is bad for health, and so we need to stay home and follow certain safety measures,” Kaushik says.

The actor-director reveals that Vanshika is particular about her studies, but ensures that her playtime with her father isn’t compromised. “She attends her virtual classes and also finishes her homework on time so that we can play Ludo. She enjoys beating me in the game,” he says, before adding that the little girl also has a fitness regime. 

“She follows some online tutorials, exercises daily and encourages all of us to do the same. In recent days, she has become very fond of skipping. The only thing she is worried now is about her birthday on July 15. She has been asking me whether corona will go away by then and if she would be able to celebrate,” he adds.



Kaushik feels time is teaching us to let go of certain things, and that’s something he is also trying to explain Vanshika. “This time is about imbibing a new culture, and (to think) how we can innovate our life and work. The other day, Anupam (Kher), Anil (Kapoor), and a few others, were talking about it. We will have to strategise a lot in the post-Covid world,” says Kaushik, whose upcoming project includes his directorial Kagaz, a web show and acting venture Chhalaang.

 

The filmmaker is also working on his future scripts, and is currently writing his next film, and is working in tandem with other writers. “There are several initial drafts before a final script is ready. Since we have time at hand, we are working on these well. Video calls are helping us work better,” he adds.

Is he planning to shoot a short film from home? “I might,” he says and adds, ”I have shot for my latest song, but that was different though. But the kind of phones we use, we can easily shoot short films at home. It can also be a collaborative effort.”

His smartphone also comes in handy to have regular chats with his old buddies Kher and Kapoor. “We talk about everything, but corona. Our video calls are really fun. Finally we have enough time to do such conversations. In between, we got bored talking too much with each other and even took a break.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ankur Rana helped create positivity during Covid-19
Jun 18, 2020 19:01 IST
Over 2,000 from Jalandhar dist registered online for job in a month
Jun 18, 2020 19:00 IST
Tamil Nadu class 12th results may be out in first week of July, says Minister K A Sengottaiyan
Jun 18, 2020 19:00 IST
On China, the error of judgement
Jun 18, 2020 18:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.