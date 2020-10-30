Sections
Saurabh Sachdeva: My only fear is that there’ll soon be a khichdi on OTT medium, too

Actor Saurabh Sachdeva says that with so many web platforms coming up and plenty of content available online to watch, it might create a situation of too much confusion.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 13:36 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Saurabh Sachdeva stars in recently released web project, Taish

The OTT platforms have come into prominence in the past couple of years, and the lockdown period has only accelerated its growth. Every web platform is vying with each other to churn out a number of new projects for viewers, which actor Saurabh Sachdeva feels has both pros and cons.

Weighing in on the good and the bad, he says, “I’m just scared that it just doesn’t become a khichdi. That’s my only fear. It’s like so much is happening online that it might create a situation of too much confusion. There’s good and bad to everything. If so many OTT platforms will come up, and then each will have so much content, then something will also backfire.”

However, the Sacred Games actor doesn’t want to dwell too much into it for now and just wants to enjoy the platform, which has given him several opportunities.

 



“A lot of actors and directors are getting to say what they want to do, and say things which they were always struggling to. Mere ko bhi kitna kaam kaam aa raha hai, which couldn’t happen a few years back. So, that’s obviously changing,” he reasons.

While all is hunky dory for now, there’s a looming threat that the OTTs also might go the Bollywood way and become a star-driven medium, considering how more and more actors are warming up to the idea of the platforms.

Sachdeva, however, has full faith in the audience to take a wise call.

“Viewers have the power and because of that, they can switch on and off anytime. It’s all about viewership. They have the power to select material which will be good. The power of choice is bigger than anything. They only think about, ‘Let’s see whose work is better and whose performance is better.’ That’s clear now and for that I’m happy,” he concludes.

