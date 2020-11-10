Sayani Gupta: I wonder why actors choose projects which are politically problematic and misogynist

Actor Sayani Gupta is best known for her we shows, Inside Edge and Four More Shots Please!

Variety of work is what describes Sayani Gupta’s career best. The actor, who started her acting career with films, is now one of the prominent names in the OTT circuit and she says as long as good opportunities keep coming, she is ready to dabble with any medium.

“Actors are actors even if you are doing a short film or a big feature film with Shah Rukh Khan, both of which I have done,” Gupta says in reference to the 2015 film, Fan.

She further adds, “It (the medium) does not matter, unless you are doing projects for the wrong reasons. There are a lot of times I wonder why people are doing certain projects which are politically problematic and misogynist. Those kind of things to ponder upon.”

However, the 35-year-old feels that it is up to actors to choose the projects that they want to be a part of. “They are still actors, so it is fine.”

The actor is also glad to see how the OTTs have given actors more options to dabble with and feels that it is no longer a secondary option.

“People no longer think that an actor is not getting film work and so they are doing OTT projects. That is really bizarre to think like that. In fact we choose OTTs. For my series Four More Shots Please!, I had said no to three films to give my dates to it. I would choose that over any random film any day,” explains the actor.

Gupta also reveals how because of the OTTs she has been busier than ever before in the past few years.

“I generally don’t have dates for 6 to 8 months because everything is blocked. It has been like this for the past three years, it has been back-to-back projects for me. For me it is all about wherever good content is and whatever works for me. It is never because I have nothing else to do. I choose things I see value in,” she concludes.