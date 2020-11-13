Sayani Gupta’s Diwali wish: Hope old demons are left behind and we adopt new positive ways of life

This Diwali is going to be a special one for Sayani Gupta as she is celebrating it with her family in Kolkata after a long time and also seeing her mother after 9 long months. And she is hopeful that everyone enjoys the festival with their loves ones while also embracing positivity.

“I hope people can take in this positivity and sort of look forward to embracing the new year. Hope old demons are left behind and we adopt new positive ways of life. We must be a little more tolerant and little less hateful. That is the point of Diwali. It stands for shunning the darkness and embracing the light. If we don’t find that light within ourselves then what is the whole point,” she says.

Gupta feels that this festival is also the time when people should introspect and go back to the basics of human behaviour.

“Just that there is so much negativity and hate and toxicity. Why can’t we go back to being human being where you could have your opinions and not be bashed up for it and you could agree to disagree and with dignity and class and just be nice to people. We have stopped becoming nice. It is not very difficult to do that. I don’t know how we got here,” rues the actor.

This year has been quite challenging owing to the pandemic and the health and economic crisis. But the actor believes things will change for better soon.

“It is going to reinstate some kind of hope and I hope it does. Even then a lot of people have undergone so much economic setbacks this year. People have lost jobs and small business and bigger ones have taken a hit . I hope things look up and Lakshmi actually comes to everyone’s homes and there is an end to the suffering. So man y people are suffering -- migrants , daily wagers. There is a huge money crunch because of the pandemic and I really hope that things start looking up for everyone. I hope it is a little less harsh for people,” she concludes.