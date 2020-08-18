Scam 1992 teaser: Hansal Mehta’s web series presents rise and fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta

The recently launched trailer of Scam 1992, a web-series by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, follows the life of Harshad Mehta - a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to “dizzying heights and his catastrophic downfall”.

The show based on online video streaming platform Sony Liv has been adapted from the business journalist Sucheta Dalal and her husband Debashis Basu’s book ‘The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away.’

Watch Scam 1992 teaser here

Set in 1980s and 1990s, the teaser begins with a hesitant man speaking to journalist Sucheta Dalal about Rs 500 crores scam. When the journalist portrayed by Shreya Dhanwanthary asks if the man knows about the person behind the scam, he replies in a tensed tone, “Harshad Mehta.” The teaser then showcases glimpses of the stockbroker Harshad Mehta portrayed by actor Pratik Gandhi in the web series.

Also read: Anil Kapoor flexes biceps in post workout pics, leaves Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter in awe

“Set in 1980’s and 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta - a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall,” the director of the show Hansal Mehta wrote in the description of the teaser.

Stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was popularly known as the ‘Amitabh Bachchan of Stock Market’, was named and charged with several financial crimes that took place in 1992 securities scam.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha praised the teaser. He wrote on Twitter, “Ahahahaha. This is delightful. This story had to be told. And this had to be told by someone like Hansal. So looking forward. Sameer and Applause deserve a big round of applause.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more