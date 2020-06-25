School time: Farah Khan lends a helping hand to Bihar’s cycle girl

Remember the Bihar ‘cycle girl, Jyoti Kumari Paswan? The 15-year-old girl, who cycled from Gurugram [Haryana] to Darbhanga [Bihar] – and covered more than 1,200 kms in a week – with her ailing father due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown. Her incredible feat had attracted everyone’s attention at that time. And although a number of promises as well as assurances were made to Jyoti and her family, we have exclusively learnt that Farah Khan has “already gone ahead to quietly lend a helping hand.”

Apparently, earlier this month, the filmmaker deposited money in Jyoti’s account to sponsor a full year of her school education. “Yes, it’s true and she intends to do the same every year. But Farah doesn’t want to talk about it. That’s why no one even knows,” says an industry insider.

It’s believed that Khan was really moved to see Jyoti taking such a brave step for the sake of her father. That day onwards, she kept track of what’s she is up to and how she can help. “After asking around, she finally got Jyoti’s number and decided to do her bit for the girl’s education as it’s something that will help her forever in life,” says the insider, who also took help from an NGO she regularly works with.

We have also learnt that since Jyoti has two sisters as well, Khan has offered to sponsor their school education expenses as well. “If the family gets back to her and if they want, she is ready to help all the three sisters vis-à-vis their education,” says the insider, adding that she wants to help out “as many needy people as possible”, and more so during the lockdown.

In an interview last month, Jyoti had said she was “excited” that she would be able to go to school again soon. She had said: “I’ll resume my education once the lockdown ends. Due to financial constraints, I had stopped going to school two years ago.” Khan remained unavailable for a comment.