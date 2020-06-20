Sections
Scripts will be written anew if this pandemic lasts long: Makrand Deshpande

The actor believes that unless there will be a vaccination for Covid-19, it would be a complete lockdown for theatre

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 01:57 IST

By Nishad Neelambaran, HT Mumbai

Makrand Deshpande (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It was not just the film fraternity that was affected due to the lockdown. Theatre industry in the country also came to a stand-still. Going forward, even if the lockdown is eased even further, theatre thespian Makrand Deshpande feels that the “producers and theatre owners are going to be in trouble”. Deshpande, who is known for his contribution and work in the theatre industry, says, “Social distancing matlab aapko aadhe theatre bharne padenge. Besides, there will be fear in the audience’s minds, too. Ek do show hum junoon se karr lenge, and some audience might even come because of the passion they have for this art form, but that is not going to suffice.”

Deshpande also says that theatre has always evolved. “Theatre has always grown over a period of time. Unless and until we get the vaccination for Coronavirus, it is a complete lockdown for theatre,” he opines. However, he further adds, “Yeh alag baat hai ki tomorrow if any theatre opens, I will go and conduct a play. But there would be challenges. Actos have to rehearse, and if there is a moment where you have to hold each other, and people won’t agree, then people will say let’s do solo pieces. That is also one way. Scripts will be newly written if this is going to last long.”

Ask him what does help can the theatre industry expect from the government, and he says, “I feel if they want theatre to run, they should reduce the costing by half. Theatre’s which are run by the government, they should give it free. Media should also reduce the rates for ads. Everybody has to survive, and government will have to give maximum. I would want government to give money, but if they can’t, then they should give their facilities like venues or licensing, for free.”

So, how does he think will the immediate response be from the audience? “If tomorrow, restaurants open, people will go there. Similarly, people will also come to watch plays, but there will be some fear in their minds. I will be very honest, people are scared. Everybody is not fit. And trust me, theatre will open in the last,” he signs off.



